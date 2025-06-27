Karnataka Weather, June 27: Expect rain, thunderstorms, and humidity on Friday
Karnataka Weather, June 27: Wet Friday with Bengaluru and Hubli-Dharwad expecting thunderstorms. Mysuru will see brief morning showers.
Karnataka Weather, June 27: Residents and travellers across Karnataka can expect a wet and breezy Friday. Bengaluru and Hubli-Dharwad may see scattered thunderstorms. Mysuru remains relatively calm, with only brief morning showers. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Bengaluru city will experience considerable cloudiness and breezy conditions, with a chance of localized afternoon thunderstorms.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 29°C
A brief morning shower or two may dampen early plans, but the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with no major rainfall expected.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Expect a stormy day with morning thunderstorms followed by afternoon rain and further storm activity. Breezy conditions will persist throughout.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Periods of rain are forecast throughout the day, contributing to high humidity and a warm feel despite cloud cover.