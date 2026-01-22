- Home
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Weather Continues, Light Rain Possible In Few Areas
Karnataka continues to experience dry weather across most districts. Light rain or drizzles are possible in South Interior Karnataka and coastal/hilly regions this weekend. Fog, cold wave conditions, and moderate AQI are expected in several areas.
Cold Wave Persists With Dry Weather And Moderate AQI
The cold wave continues across most parts of Karnataka, accompanied by largely dry weather. Air quality remains in the moderate category, posing no immediate health risk.
The cold wave is particularly intense in Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts, where minimum temperatures are likely to fall between 12°C and 14°C.
Several northern and central districts have been experiencing prolonged dry conditions, which are expected to continue in the coming days.
Dense Fog And Health Advisory Issued In Several Districts
The Meteorological Department has advised motorists to remain cautious as dense fog has been reported in the hilly regions of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru during morning hours.
Health experts have warned of an increase in cold and cough cases, especially during early mornings and late nights, advising people to wear warm clothing, particularly children, women and the elderly.
With dry weather expected to persist for the next four days across interior and coastal Karnataka, residents have been asked to remain alert, even as Davangere recorded a low of 11°C, the lowest among the plains of the State.
Trough Influence To Bring Showers Over Coastal And Hilly Regions
A trough currently visible over the far south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean is expected to move westwards and influence weather conditions over Sri Lanka and southern Tamil Nadu this weekend, bringing scattered light to moderate showers.
In Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi windward areas, along with adjacent Kodagu districts, may experience light rain during Sunday and Monday evenings.
Cloud Cover And Drizzles Likely Over South Interior Karnataka
Cloud cover is expected to return across south interior Karnataka (SIK), including Kolar, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara, from Saturday to Monday.
There is a possibility of isolated passing drizzles during this period, while the rest of the State is likely to remain partly cloudy.
This weekend weather system may lead to a drop in daytime temperatures and a slight rise in night temperatures across Karnataka.
