Jammu & Kashmir is set for snow and rain from 22 January as Western Disturbances approach. Winter chill intensifies, especially in high-altitude areas, while residents are advised to stay cautious and monitor weather updates.
Western Disturbances Arrive
Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a shift in weather from 22 January as two Western Disturbances approach the region. These systems are expected to bring widespread precipitation across the UT, affecting both lowland and mountainous areas. The most intense weather, including heavy snow and rain, is forecast for 23 January, particularly in high-altitude zones.
Snowfall and Rain Forecast
Regions like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Sonamarg are expected to receive light to heavy snowfall over the next few days. Moderate rain may also occur in lower valleys. Snow accumulation could disrupt local transport, particularly from the night of 22 January through 23 January, and travelers are advised to exercise caution.
Temperature and Cold Wave
Winter chill continues to dominate the Valley, with night temperatures below freezing in most high-altitude areas. The incoming weather systems may cause a brief drop in temperatures, making conditions even colder. Residents should be prepared for frost and icy roads in certain areas, as the combination of snow, rain, and strong winds increases the winter severity.
Travel and Safety Advisory
Authorities have issued warnings for potential travel disruptions due to snow, rain, and gusty winds of 40–60 km/h. Key routes like the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway may be affected. Landslides and mudslides are possible in mountainous regions. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, monitor weather updates, and take precautions to stay safe during the storm period.
