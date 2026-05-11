Two men, Prakash Gowda (24) and Yashas (23), drowned while swimming in a lake in Karnataka's Mandya district. Their bodies were recovered, and a case has been registered. The minister for the district consoled the bereaved families.

Two young men drowned while swimming in a lake near Yaraganahalli in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district.

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The deceased have been identified as Prakash Gowda, 24, and Yashas, 23.

The incident occurred on Monday when the two had gone swimming in Yaraganahalli Lake with their friends. Both drowned in the lake, police said.

Investigation and Aftermath

Their bodies were recovered today and handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

District In-charge Minister N. Cheluvaraya Swamy visited the spot and consoled the bereaved families.

A case has been registered under the Bindiganavile Police Station limits.

Police said the exact cause of the drowning is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary inquiry suggests the youths may have ventured into deep water.

Locals have urged authorities to put up warning boards and safety measures around the lake to prevent such incidents in the future. (ANI)