Karnataka: Tourist Entry to Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu Restricted on May 6
Tourist entry to Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu, Karnataka, will be restricted on May 6 due to maintenance and internal works. The Forest Department has issued a one-day closure notice and advised visitors to reschedule their trip accordingly.
Tourist Access Curtailed for Maintenance Work
Tourist entry to the well known Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar taluk, a popular destination for visitors to Kodagu district, will be restricted on May 6.
The Forest Department has issued this order in view of internal management requirements and various maintenance works being carried out at the camp.
Forest Department Issues One Day Entry Restriction Notice
According to an official press release issued by the Kushalnagar Zone Forest Officers, tourist entry has been restricted on 6 May 2026 due to maintenance work at Dubare Sakane Camp.
The order will be applicable for one day only. The department has requested tourists who were planning to visit Dubare on May 6 to revise their travel schedule accordingly.
Reason for Temporary Entry Restriction
Regular activities such as elephant care, camp cleanliness, and technical maintenance are carried out at the Dubare camp.
Temporary restrictions are often imposed to ensure the safety of tourists and the smooth functioning of the camp.
The Forest Department has clarified that no visitors will be allowed inside on Tuesday, May 6, due to special work scheduled for the day.
Advisory for Tourists
Kodagu district is a major tourist destination, attracting thousands of visitors during the summer season. Dubare Elephant Camp, located on the banks of the Cauvery River, is especially popular among tourists who are keen to watch elephants being bathed and fed.
However, visitors planning to travel to the camp on May 6 may be turned away due to the temporary restriction. Tourists are therefore advised to keep this information in mind and plan their visit accordingly.
Alternative Tourist Destinations in Kodagu
On days when the Dubare camp is closed, tourists can explore several other popular attractions around Kushalnagar and nearby areas:
- Golden Temple (Tibetan settlement) at Bylakuppe
- Cauvery Nisargadham
- Harangi Reservoir
- Abbey Falls and Raja Seat in Madikeri
These destinations offer scenic beauty and cultural experiences, making them suitable alternatives for visitors.
Appeal to Tourists
The Kushalnagar Zone Forest Officers have requested tourists, especially those travelling from distant places, to take note of the order issued by the Forest Department and extend their cooperation.
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