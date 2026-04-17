With summer turning up the heat in Bangalore, stepping out even for a short while can feel exhausting. But the good news? You don’t have to travel far to find relief.

As temperatures rise across Bengaluru, the urge to escape the heat becomes real. Luckily, the city is surrounded by lush hills, misty hill stations, waterfalls, and serene getaways perfect for a quick weekend break. Whether you're craving cool mountain air, scenic drives, or peaceful nature retreats, these nearby destinations promise the perfect summer escape.

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Nandi Hills

A classic favourite among Bengalureans, Nandi Hills is the go-to destination for a quick escape. Located just a short drive away, it is famous for its cool breeze and breathtaking sunrise views. The early morning ride up the hill, surrounded by mist and greenery, offers a refreshing break from the city’s chaos. It’s perfect for a short, rejuvenating trip.

Chikmagalur

Known for its sprawling coffee plantations and misty hills, Chikmagalur is a haven for nature lovers. The weather here is significantly cooler, making it an ideal summer retreat. Visitors can explore scenic trekking trails, enjoy plantation stays, or simply relax amidst the lush greenery. It’s the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.

Coorg

Also called Kodagu, Coorg is one of the most popular hill stations near Bengaluru. With its dense forests, coffee estates, and beautiful waterfalls, it offers a refreshing escape from the heat. The pleasant climate and peaceful surroundings make it ideal for a laid-back weekend filled with nature and comfort.

Sakleshpur

For those looking to avoid crowds, Sakleshpur is a hidden gem. Surrounded by rolling hills and lush greenery, it offers scenic trekking routes and tranquil homestays. The cooler climate and serene atmosphere make it perfect for a quiet, relaxing getaway away from the hustle.

Yelagiri

A budget-friendly hill station, Yelagiri is known for its pleasant weather and scenic beauty. It’s a great spot for adventure enthusiasts as well, offering activities like trekking and paragliding. Whether you’re travelling with friends or family, Yelagiri promises a refreshing and fun weekend.

Ooty

Popularly known as the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty never fails to charm visitors. With its cool climate, tea gardens, and colonial-era charm, it’s perfect for a slightly longer getaway. Enjoy a boat ride on Ooty Lake, explore botanical gardens, or take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway for a memorable experience.

Wayanad

Wayanad is a paradise for nature lovers, offering dense forests, waterfalls, and rich wildlife. The refreshing climate and scenic landscapes make it an ideal escape from the summer heat. From exploring caves to visiting waterfalls, Wayanad provides a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure.

With so many beautiful destinations just a few hours from Bengaluru, escaping the summer heat is easier than ever. All it takes is a short trip to enjoy cooler weather, scenic views, and a much-needed break from city life.