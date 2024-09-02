Karnataka: Jog falls sees soaring ticket prices; Locals, visitors fume over hike

World-famous tourist destination in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Jog Falls has sharply increased entry fees amid a Rs 183.7 crore development project to boost its status. New charges affect various transport modes, including buses and autorickshaws. Despite concessions for certain groups, locals are frustrated by the higher costs and restricted viewing times.

The world-famous tourist hotspot in Shivamogga, Jog Falls has increased its entry fees significantly, sparking discontent among tourists and locals. The Jog Management Authority’s plan to develop the site into an international attraction has led to higher costs for visitors.

The ambitious project to enhance Joga Falls into a world-class tourist destination will cost Rs 183.7 crore. The ongoing development has triggered a dramatic hike in entry fees.

Entry fees for buses have jumped from Rs 150 to Rs 200, while minibus fares have risen from Rs 100 to Rs 150. The fee hikes are part of the broader increase affecting all modes of transport.

Autorickshaw fares are now Rs 40, up from Rs 30, and two-wheeler fees have increased from Rs 20 to Rs 30. These changes contribute to the overall rise in visitor costs.

The entry fee for regular tourists has doubled from Rs 10 to Rs 20. Foreign tourists now pay Rs 100, up from Rs 50, reflecting the broader fee increases.

New fees include Rs 100 for camera use and Rs 500 for drone cameras. These charges are part of the new fee structure implemented by the Joga Management Authority.

Free entry is available for persons with disabilities, freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, and media personnel. This concession aims to provide access to those who contribute to society.

Visitors now have only two hours to explore Joga Falls. This time limit, combined with seasonal fog, has led to frustration among those wanting to enjoy the falls for longer periods.

Locals, who previously visited the falls without charge, are upset by the new fees. The increased costs have made it harder for residents and regular visitors to enjoy the falls.

