Happy Mother’s Day to the women who shape generations: Radhika Pandit
Actress Radhika Pandit, who has been a heroine in Kannada films for a decade, is now a mother of two. She is currently spending more time with her children and has wished them on Mother's Day.
Radhika Pandit shares sweet Mother's Day moments with family
Actress Radhika Pandit shared photos of her children and mother on Mother's Day, accompanied by a heartfelt note.
Radhika shares heartfelt message on Mother's Day
"From holding her hand to becoming the hand that holds – motherhood is a story passed from heart to heart. Grateful for the lessons, love, and legacy. Happy Mother’s Day to women who shape generations!! ❤️🧿" wrote Radhika Pandit.
Radhika’s kids grow up close to their grandparents
Actress Radhika Pandit's children share a strong bond with their mother. As Radhika's brother Gaurav lives abroad, her children are being raised under the loving care of their grandparents.
Yash’s mother opens up about bond with grandchildren
In a previous interview, actor Yash's mother Pushpa said, "Yash's children grew up with Radhika's parents. I don’t feel that connected to them. My daughter’s children are very close to me."
Radhika Pandit relied heavily on her parents' support while bringing up her kids
Actress Radhika Pandit's parents are always by her side, whether she visits a temple or attends a party. Her son and daughter were born less than a year apart, making it difficult for her to care for them on her own. Her parents stepped in to support her during this time.
Fans call Radhika Pandit ‘Santoor Mommy’ after her stunning transformation
Actress Radhika Pandit is looking more beautiful with each passing day. She has also lost some weight recently, prompting her fans to lovingly call her the "Santoor Mommy" (Fit Mummy).