Do you know the historical reason why Bengaluru's 'Vidyarthi Bhavan’ is closed every Friday?

One of the Iconic hotels of Bengaluru is 'Vidyarthi Bhavan' at Gandhibazaar. It has a tradition of being closed on every Friday. There is a historical reason behind it. Read the full story to know more about the historical significance of 'Friday holiday' of 'Vidyarthi Bhavan'.

Vidyarthi Bhavan is a famous South Indian vegetarian restaurant with a long history. It started in 1943 as a small eatery for students, and that's how it got its name. Today, it's an important part of Bengaluru's culinary heritage, attracting people from all walks of life.

One interesting thing about Vidyarthi Bhavan is that it observes a special tradition. Every Friday, the restaurant remains closed, and there's a unique story behind this practice. It all goes back to August 15, 1947, when India gained its independence from British rule.

At that time, Saligrama Parameshwar Ural was the owner of Vidyarthi Bhavan. On that historic day, he woke up early and decided to do something special. He prepared a large quantity of sweets, much more than usual, and opened the doors of Vidyarthi Bhavan to the public.

Gandhibazar Square in Bengaluru was filled with people celebrating India's newfound freedom. Parameshwar Ural, a true patriot, generously distributed the sweets to the crowd. This act of sharing symbolized his love for his country and the spirit of independence.

In addition to this sweet gesture, Parameshwar Ural decided to give all the waiters and staff at Vidyarthi Bhavan a day off. It was a way to show respect for the freedom struggle and to honour the significance of that particular Friday. This tradition of closing the restaurant on Fridays began on that historic day and continues to be followed to this day.

So, if you ever visit Gandhi Bazaar in Bengaluru and crave one of Vidyarthi Bhavan's famous dosas on a Friday, you'll see a sign on the restaurant's door indicating that they're closed.

