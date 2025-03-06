BJP MP Tejasvi Surya marries singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in grand Bengaluru wedding: See PHOTOS

Read Full Article

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya married Tamil Nadu singer Shivashree Skanda Prasad in a traditional ceremony in Bangalore. Political leaders attended the wedding, with a grand reception set for March 9. Shivashree is a singer and Bharatanatyam artist, recognized by PM Modi for her Ram bhajan.

BJP Youth Wing President and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with Tamil Nadu's renowned singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in a traditional wedding ceremony. The wedding took place at a resort on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru.

Tejasvi Surya and Sivasri Skandaprasad's wedding took place this morning at the auspicious time of 10:45 AM. This evening, the 'Mane Thumbisikolluva Shastra' ritual will be held at his residence in Girinagar, Bengaluru.

Various wedding rituals, including 'Varapuje,' began at the resort on Wednesday evening. The ceremony was attended by Union Minister V. Somanna, MP CN Manjunath, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai, Vinay Guruji, former MP Pratap Simha, and several other political and non-political dignitaries.

Close family members and select political dignitaries from both families were invited to the wedding. Tejasvi Surya and Sivasri Skandaprasad embarked on their married life surrounded by family and friends.

Pratap Simha's Post: Former MP Pratap Simha attended his friend Tejasvi Surya's wedding with his family and shared photos with dignitaries on his X account. He also extended his congratulations to the newlyweds.

Tejasvi Surya and Sivasri Skandaprasad's reception will be held on March 9 at Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, in a grand manner. Political dignitaries from across the state and country are expected to attend.

MP Tejasvi Surya had earlier attended the Aero Show in Bengaluru with his then-fiancée, Sivasri Skandaprasad. Later, he visited Nirmalananda Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Math to seek his blessings. The couple was also seen together at an event hosted by the Art of Living.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared a rendition of a song about Lord Ram, sung by Sivasri Skandaprasad, on social media during the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad? Sivasri Skandaprasad, a renowned singer and Bharatanatyam artist from Tamil Nadu, holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. She gained recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared her rendition of a song about Lord Ram during the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration on social media.

