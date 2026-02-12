- Home
Bharat Bandh: Police Force Passengers Off BMTC Buses to Detain Protesters in Bengaluru
During the Bharat Bandh in Bengaluru, police reportedly forced passengers off a BMTC bus en route to detain protesters near Town Hall. Over 500 protesters were taken into custody as the situation escalated, sparking outrage among commuters.
Clash Erupts At Town Hall During Bharat Bandh Protest
The nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ call intensified in Bengaluru on Wednesday, with protests reaching a flashpoint in the heart of the city. The Town Hall area, a key junction in central Bengaluru, witnessed tense scenes as demonstrators clashed with the police amid heightened security.
In an effort to disperse and control the gathering crowd, police personnel reportedly deboarded passengers from public buses and used the vehicles to detain and transport protesters.
The move triggered sharp public outrage, with several bystanders questioning the disruption caused to commuters during peak hours, further escalating tensions in the already charged atmosphere.
Police Use BMTC Bus To Detain Protesters
As several labour organisations gathered near Town Hall during the Bharat Bandh protest, the police reportedly faced a shortage of vehicles to take demonstrators into custody.
In the midst of the situation, officers stopped a BMTC bus travelling from Majestic to Girinagar and asked passengers to disembark midway. The sudden move left commuters shocked and confused, with some questioning how they could be asked to get down despite holding valid tickets for their journey.
The incident further fuelled public anger amid the already tense atmosphere in the city centre.
Passengers Protest Police Action
The situation escalated further when police personnel allegedly responded indifferently to the stranded passengers.
According to eyewitnesses, officers told commuters, “You have free travel under the Shakti scheme; you can take another bus,” a remark that angered several women passengers. They questioned why buses used by the general public were being diverted for police operations and demanded that separate vehicles be arranged for such purposes.
“If buses meant for common people are taken away, how will those going to work manage?” some women reportedly shouted. Male passengers, who showed their valid tickets and requested to continue their journey, were also asked to alight and were allegedly made to get down forcibly, further fuelling public resentment.
Mother With Infant Detained During Protest
IT employee Swathi came with her 8-month-old to protest the labor code. 'I'm here for my child's future,' she said, before being arrested with her baby, a distressing sight.
One of the most striking moments of the protest was the presence of Swathi, an IT professional, who arrived at Town Hall carrying her eight-month-old baby to express solidarity with the demonstration against the Central Government’s labour code.
Holding her child close, Swathi said she had joined the protest “for the future of my child and for the rights of workers.”
Amid the police action to disperse demonstrators, she and her infant were taken into custody. The sight of the young mother boarding a BMTC bus while carrying her baby left many onlookers visibly moved, adding an emotional dimension to the day’s events.
Mass Detentions Amid Escalating Tensions
Despite prior announcements by the police that protests would not be permitted near Town Hall, hundreds of workers reportedly arrived in two lorries and began blocking the road, intensifying the situation.
As tensions mounted and the gathering swelled, the police initiated a mass detention drive to restore order. More than 500 protesters were taken into custody, reportedly transported in around five BMTC buses to locations on the outskirts of the city.
Senior police officials have since warned that while demonstrations at Freedom Park may be allowed, any attempt to block roads or disrupt public movement will invite strict action.
Overall, the Town Hall area resembled a battleground during the Bharat Bandh, with commuters and local residents caught between the protesters and law enforcement authorities.
