The nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ call intensified in Bengaluru on Wednesday, with protests reaching a flashpoint in the heart of the city. The Town Hall area, a key junction in central Bengaluru, witnessed tense scenes as demonstrators clashed with the police amid heightened security.

In an effort to disperse and control the gathering crowd, police personnel reportedly deboarded passengers from public buses and used the vehicles to detain and transport protesters.

The move triggered sharp public outrage, with several bystanders questioning the disruption caused to commuters during peak hours, further escalating tensions in the already charged atmosphere.