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Bengaluru: Drunk Customer Crashes EV During Test Drive, Injures Pedestrian; Damages Four Cars
A drunk customer crashed a Mahindra electric vehicle during a test drive in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura, injuring a pedestrian and damaging four cars. An FIR has been registered, and police have issued notice while investigating the incident.
Test Drive Incident Raises Questions
A case has been registered against a drunk customer following a serious lapse by staff at a Mahindra showroom in Mahadevapura.
The staff, without verifying the customer’s condition, allegedly blindfolded him and allowed him to take a Mahindra electric car for a test drive.
The incident has raised concerns over safety protocols and negligence.
Negligence Of Mahadevapura Staff
The showroom staff in Mahadevapura handed over the car to the customer immediately after he requested a test drive, without carrying out proper verification. The vehicle was given without any further checks. However, Abhilash, who was reportedly heavily intoxicated, drove the car recklessly, leading to an accident.
Four Cars Damaged During Test Drive
Abhilash allegedly test-drove a Mahindra electric car while under the influence of alcohol and crashed into multiple vehicles.
A total of four cars, including a Hyundai Creta, were damaged in the incident.
An FIR has been registered at the Mahadevapura Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
Pedestrian Injured In Test Drive Incident
Abhilash, who rammed into four cars during the test drive, also struck a pedestrian identified as Ramesh.
As a result, Ramesh sustained a severe leg injury and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The incident, caused by the intoxicated customer during the test drive, led to multiple damages and injuries.
Accused Assaulted By Locals
Abhilash, who allegedly injured Ramesh and damaged four cars, was caught by locals and assaulted following the incident.
The bystanders later informed the police, who arrived at the scene and took him into custody. Abhilash, who sustained injuries in the assault, was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Notice Issued To Accused
The Mahadevapura Traffic Police have issued a notice to Abhilash, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A case has been registered against him under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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