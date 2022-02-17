  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Semis to be two-legged affair between March 11-16, final on March 20

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 1:52 PM IST
    The ISL 2021-22 semis and final schedule have been announced. The semis will be played in two legs between March 11-16. The final will be held on March 20.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Semis to be two-legged affair between March 11-16, final on March 20-ayh

    After nearly four months of intense Indian football action, the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will end in March. On Thursday, the dates for the semis and final were announced by the organisers. The semis will be a two-legged affair between March 11-16, while the final will be held on March 20.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Semis to be two-legged affair between March 11-16, final on March 20-ayh

    "The first-leg Semi-finals will be held on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12. The return legs are scheduled on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa will host the Hero ISL Final on Sunday, March 20," the ISL announced in a media statement.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93) - Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Semis to be two-legged affair between March 11-16, final on March 20-ayh

    "In one of the most closely-contested seasons of ISL, nine teams remain in contention to advance into the Semi-finals. Season 2021-22 has been the most competitive ISL with only 19 points gap between the current top-placed team, Hyderabad FC (29) and NorthEast United FC (10), in 11th," added the statement.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Semis to be two-legged affair between March 11-16, final on March 20-ayh

    "The 'Away Goal' rule will not apply in the Semi-finals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their two-legged ties will progress to the Final. The League phase ends on March 7. The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season," the release concluded.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 92): MANVIR'S BRACE HELPS ATKMB SINK FCG 2-0

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Semis to be two-legged affair between March 11-16, final on March 20-ayh

    Currently, nine of the teams in the tournament remain in contention for the semis. While Hyderabad (HFC) tops the chart, SC East Bengal (SCEB) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) are out of the semis race. It would be interesting to see how things transpire for the teams in contention over the next couple of weeks, before the league stage ends on March 7.

