ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

Game 93 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 between Odisha FC (OFC) and former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) turned out to be a closely contested one. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday, both settled for a 2-2 draw. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening attack of the first half came in the second minute from CFC before Rahim Ali gave it the lead in the same minute, following an assist from Narayan Das from a free-kick situation. After five more attempts, Javi Hernández scored the equaliser in the 18th, as Jonathas came up with an assist. There were 12 more efforts there, including a save from CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, as it was 1-1 at half-time.

The second half saw six scoring chances created initially, including five saves. At the same time, four of them came from Majumder in consecutive successions before Jonathas eventually put OFC in the lead at 51st in a lone measure. After five more attacks, Nerijus Valskis drew the equaliser with an assist from Rahim Ali.

There were eight more attempts thereon. However, none of the shots failed to find the back of the net. As both teams were contained with a point each, OFC and CFC are placed seventh and eighth in the points table, respectively. Meanwhile, their chances of making it to the semis have been seriously dented.