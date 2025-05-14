Mars: Meteorite, earthquake gives evidence for underground ocean? Check
Multiple studies worldwide focus on Mars, primarily investigating the presence or absence of water on the Red Planet. New research suggests a vast reservoir of liquid water trapped beneath the Martian crust, potentially an underground ocean
| Published : May 14 2025, 09:53 AM
1 Min read
114
Image Credit : SOCIAL
Mars Research
Global research focuses on the presence of water on the Red Planet.
214
Image Credit : NASA Twitter
Water Debate
Evidence for water on Mars strengthens, potentially beneath the dusty surface.
314
Image Credit : Getty
Subsurface Water
Scientists suggest a vast liquid water reservoir deep within Mars' crust.
414
Image Credit : Getty
Ancient Water Bodies
Mars shows signs of ancient water bodies, raising questions about their disappearance.
514
Image Credit : Getty
New Research
New research reports evidence of water on Mars.
614
Image Credit : Getty
NASA Report
NASA's InSight mission data suggests water presence at a specific depth.
714
Image Credit : Getty
Fertile Mars
Scientists believe Mars wasn't always a barren desert.
814
Image Credit : Getty
Ancient Times
Scientists refer to the Noachian and Hesperian periods.
914
Image Credit : Getty
Search for Water
Much of Mars' surface water disappeared as its magnetic field weakened.
1014
Image Credit : Getty
Scientists Claim
Scientists suggest the missing water might be deep underground.
1114
Image Credit : Getty
Seismic Report
In 2018, NASA's InSight lander provided detailed information about Mars' interior.
1214
Image Credit : Getty
Water Quantity
Scientists estimate Mars might hold several times more water than Antarctica's ice.
1314
Image Credit : Freepik
Water Search
Rover drills might be used in the future to tap into Martian water sources.
1414
Image Credit : Freepik
Scientists' Views
Scientists suggest Mars may contain more water than Earth.
