Zealandia was officially established as a continent in 2017, though for centuries everyone had theorized that it existed. Dutch explorer Abel Tasman tried to prove the existence of a "Great Southern Continent" in 1642 but was thwarted when his expedition concluded without proof.

Scientists ultimately discovered that Zealandia was part of the supercontinent Gondwana but began to break away around 105 million years ago and plunged beneath the sea eventually.