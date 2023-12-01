Antarctica Day 2023: 7 lesser-known facts of this continent

Lifestyle
Antarctica Day 2023, unveils its mysteries with 7 lesser-known facts. From unique microbial life beneath the ice to the striking Blood Falls
While the surface of Antarctica may seem desolate, life thrives beneath the ice. The subglacial lakes, such as Lake Vostok, have been found to contain unique microbial life
In the McMurdo Dry Valleys of Antarctica, there is a peculiar feature known as Blood Falls. The source of the red-colored water is an iron-rich subglacial lake
Due to its pristine snow and ice, Antarctica is an ideal location for collecting meteorites. Dark meteorites are easily spotted against the white background
Antarctica is home to unique species of fish known as icefish which have evolved to survive in the frigid waters. Their blood is clear, helps them absorb oxygen effectively in cold
The Gamburtsev Mountain Range, buried beneath East Antarctic Ice , was discovered by Soviet scientists using airborne surveys. These hidden peaks rival the European Alps in height
Antarctica is the driest and windiest continent, and it is also considered a desert. Despite its reputation as a frozen landscape, Antarctica receives very little precipitation
Antarctica has massive ice streams that transport ice from the interior of the continent to the coast. These ice streams can move at speeds of up to several meters per day