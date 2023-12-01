Lifestyle

Antarctica Day 2023: 7 lesser-known facts of this continent

Antarctica Day 2023, unveils its mysteries with 7 lesser-known facts. From unique microbial life beneath the ice to the striking Blood Falls

Biodiversity Beneath the Ice

While the surface of Antarctica may seem desolate, life thrives beneath the ice. The subglacial lakes, such as Lake Vostok, have been found to contain unique microbial life

Blood Falls

In the McMurdo Dry Valleys of Antarctica, there is a peculiar feature known as Blood Falls. The source of the red-colored water is an iron-rich subglacial lake

Meteorites Galore

Due to its pristine snow and ice, Antarctica is an ideal location for collecting meteorites. Dark meteorites are easily spotted against the white background

Icefish

Antarctica is home to unique species of fish known as icefish which have evolved to survive in the frigid waters. Their blood is clear, helps them absorb oxygen effectively in cold

Giant Mountains Under Ice

The Gamburtsev Mountain Range, buried beneath East Antarctic Ice , was discovered by Soviet scientists using airborne surveys. These hidden peaks rival the European Alps in height

Antarctic Desert

Antarctica is the driest and windiest continent, and it is also considered a desert. Despite its reputation as a frozen landscape, Antarctica receives very little precipitation

Ice Streams

Antarctica has massive ice streams that transport ice from the interior of the continent to the coast. These ice streams can move at speeds of up to several meters per day

