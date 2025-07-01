Image Credit : Getty

It wasn’t supposed to end like this.

Not for a team that, just two seasons ago, completed one of the most dominant campaigns in modern football history — sweeping the Premier League, the FA Cup, and finally lifting that elusive Champions League trophy in Istanbul. That night in 2023 felt like the crowning moment of a Pep Guardiola project nearly a decade in the making. Manchester City were not just winners — they were the benchmark, the blueprint, the juggernaut.

But football doesn’t do fairy tales for long. Two years on, the story has changed — and not in the way City fans would’ve imagined.

On a humid night in the United States, in front of a crowd still getting used to seeing Saudi clubs take on European powerhouses, City imploded against Al Hilal. Not just stumbled — imploded. The 4-3 defeat after extra time wasn’t just a shock exit from the Club World Cup. It felt like something deeper. A crack in the armour. A spell breaking.