2. Semi-Automated Offside Technology

Offside decisions have long been a contentious issue in football. The introduction of semi-automated offside technology has transformed this aspect of the game. This system utilizes artificial intelligence and multiple cameras to track player movements in real-time, providing instant offside notifications to referees. At the Club World Cup, this technology proved both fast and accurate, reducing decision-making time to just 10-15 seconds.

This is made possible by artificial intelligence and multiple cameras installed under the roof of the stadium for tracking real-time player movement. Using data from players' limbs, this tech can instantly determine if a player is offside the moment the ball is played. Within seconds, the referee get a visual alert and along with a 3D animation, which the fans can also see.