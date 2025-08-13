Image Credit : Getty

Due to global warming, the Arctic is warming faster than any other place on Earth, and the animals that live there are struggling to keep up. But this isn’t the first time that this region is experiencing major climate shift. This has happened before, and scientists are now looking deep into the past to understand how Arctic wildlife might cope in the future.

In a recent study, scientists explored and studied a cave in northern Norway where remains of animals from 75,000 years ago were found. These remains offer a rare glimpse into what life was like in the Arctic thousands of years ago and how animals responded to changing conditions.