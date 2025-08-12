English

How Rapid Global Warming 56 Million Years Ago Reshaped Plant Life

Climate change Aug 12 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Pollination

Pollinators are crucial for growing fruits and seeds, but climate change can disrupt their timing and location, leading to mismatches with plants.

Image credits: Getty
Global Warming Period

56 million years ago, a rapid global warming period happened, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM).

Image credits: Getty
PETM

During the PETM, Earth’s temperature rose by around 6°C, and the warming lasted for over 100,000 years.

Image credits: Getty
Why PETM Occurred?

The event was likely triggered by volcanic activity and methane gas release from the oceans.

Image credits: Getty
Carbon Release

PETM’s carbon release was huge, but it happened about 10 times slower than today’s climate change. This gave ecosystems more time to adapt.

Image credits: Getty
Studying Fossil Pollen

Scientists studied fossil pollen from the Bighorn Basin in Wyoming to understand how pollination changed.

Image credits: Getty
Understanding Plant Life

Pollen fossils are ideal for studying ancient plant life because they are durable, widespread, and well-preserved.

Image credits: Getty
Pollination

Their findings showed that animal pollination increased, while wind pollination declined during the warming period.

Image credits: Getty
How Pollination Changed?

Wind-pollinated plants declined, likely because they couldn’t survive the hotter conditions. Whereas animal-pollinated plants from dry tropical areas spread into new regions.

Image credits: Getty
Adapting to the New Environment

This plant movement likely caused pollinating animals to shift their range as well, following the plants they relied on.

Image credits: Getty
New Species

These changes helped form new plant and animal communities, even supporting early mammals like primates and marsupials.

Image credits: Getty
Slower Global Warming

Despite dramatic changes, most species and their relationships survived, possibly because the warming happened more slowly than today.

Image credits: Getty
The Big Takeaway

If we can slow down today’s climate change, we may avoid mass extinctions and allow ecosystems to adapt.

Image credits: Getty
Source:

Read more at: Phys.org 

Study published in Paleobiology

Image credits: Getty

