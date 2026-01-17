Will It Rain in Tamil Nadu Today? Here's What Weather Centre Says
The Northeast monsoon, which started with heavy rains in October, is ending in the next two days. Instead of the expected rain in November and December, there was fog. The coming days will see dry weather with light fog.
Northeast Monsoon
The Northeast monsoon began in Tamil Nadu on October 15th. Unexpected heavy rains lashed all districts, causing water levels to rise rapidly. People were worried about November and December, but it ended in disappointment.
Fog
November and December didn't see the expected rainfall. Instead, heavy fog made people hesitant to go out until 9 AM. With the monsoon ending soon, the weather center has given a key update on rain and fog.
Northeast monsoon is ending
The Northeast monsoon is likely to withdraw from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and nearby South Indian regions in the next two days. Dry weather is expected today in these areas. Light fog may occur in some places during the early morning.
Chennai Weather Conditions
Similarly, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies today. Light fog may appear in a few places in the early morning. The maximum temperature will be around 30-31°C, and the minimum will be around 21-22°C.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.