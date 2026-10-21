A man in West Bengal's Bankura district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and father with a sharp weapon. The woman's severed head was found near a place of worship inside their home, sparking fears of occult involvement. Police are currently investigating the motive.

A shocking double murder in West Bengal’s Bankura district has triggered fear and raised questions about the circumstances behind the killings. A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and father with a sharp weapon, while investigators are examining whether occult practices or the influence of a tantric practitioner played any role in the incident.

The accused, identified as Mangal Choudhury, allegedly killed his 39-year-old wife, Rumpa Choudhury, and his father, Rajendra Choudhury, aged around 60, on Monday night. The incident took place in the Lal Baba Manachar area along the Damodar River, near the boundary between Bankura’s Sonamukhi police station and Kanksa police station in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Woman’s Head Found at Temple, Father’s Body in Courtyard

According to police and local accounts cited in media reports, Mangal allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and severed her head. The woman’s head was reportedly placed near a trident at a place of worship inside the house.

His father was allegedly killed in the courtyard, where his body was later found.

The incident came to light after local residents discovered what had happened and alerted the police. Personnel from Sonamukhi and Kanksa police stations reached the location and recovered both bodies. The bodies were being sent for post-mortem examinations, according to reports.

The violent incident left residents of the area shaken, with reports also suggesting that the accused was seen moving around the locality carrying a knife.

Accused Arrested After Alleged Attack on Brother

Police arrested Mangal Choudhury in connection with the killings. Local accounts cited in reports said he also allegedly attempted to attack his brother, who managed to escape.

Investigators are examining the sequence of events leading up to the double murder. Reports also said the accused had injured one of his fingers before or during the incident and was admitted to Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Because he was receiving medical care, he could not immediately be produced before a court, according to police information cited in media reports.

Was a Tantric Ritual Involved? Police Investigate

Investigators are looking into a possible tantric or occult-practice angle, although police have not confirmed that such practices were connected to the killings.

Some residents reportedly told local media that Mangal and his wife regularly performed prayers at a temple inside their home. They also claimed that a tantric practitioner frequently visited the household.

These accounts have prompted speculation about whether the family’s religious practices or the involvement of another person could have played a role. However, the motive remains unclear, and the allegations surrounding a possible tantric connection have not been established.

Police are questioning people who may have information about the family and the events leading up to the incident. Investigators are also examining whether anyone influenced or instigated the accused.

Investigation Continues

The double murder has shocked residents in the area, where the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation. Police are working to establish the motive and reconstruct the events that led to the killings.

While the accused has been arrested, the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not confirmed any link between the alleged murders and tantric practices, and the allegations against the accused will be subject to the legal process.