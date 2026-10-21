A viral video shows artist Akash Selvarasu sketching strangers on the street, including a disabled woman and a waiter. Their joyful reactions have moved viewers.

An artist showcases his talent by creating sketches. But when someone sketches you without warning, it is bound to bring a smile to your face. This time, the artist captured not just people around him but also strangers passing by on the street. After seeing their sketches, their faces lit up with joy.

The video was shared by Akash Selvarasu, who captioned it "Life is beautiful." Watching the video, this becomes easy to understand. As smiles appear on each person's face, the message becomes clear.

First, Akash sketches a disabled woman sitting on the street. He gives her some money and then shows her the sketch. Her smile seemed as though she had laughed after years.

Then Akash sketches every person he meets. He finds a waiter, then a woman travelling with him. After that, he sketches a cabin crew member and a woman selling vegetables. Their happiness will win your heart too.

Viewers are commenting heavily on the video. One user wrote that this is not just a sketch. It could be a rare moment from someone's life. Another user wrote, "Why am I crying?" This brought a smile to my face too.

The video has struck a chord with many, highlighting how small gestures of recognition can bring immense joy to people.