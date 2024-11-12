Why do waitlisted tickets exist? The Indian Railways’ ticketing secret revealed

Millions travel daily on Indian Railways. Especially during festivals and holidays, train tickets become scarce. In such situations, the railway offers waitlist tickets. But you can't board the train with them. So why does the railway issue them?

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

Understanding Waitlist Tickets

Millions travel daily on Indian Railways. Especially during festivals and holidays, train tickets become scarce. In such situations, the railway offers waitlist tickets. But you can't board the train with them. So why does the railway issue them?

A waitlist ticket is issued when train seats are full. If a confirmed passenger cancels, a waitlisted passenger might get the seat. Waitlist tickets have a queue number indicating your position. This number changes as confirmed tickets are canceled.

Also read | Indian Railways’ 5 senior citizen benefits you should know

article_image2

Reasons for Waitlist Tickets

Here's why Indian Railways issue waitlist tickets for several reasons:

1. Passenger Convenience: They allow travel planning even without immediate seat availability.
2. Revenue Increase: They maximize revenue, preventing losses from last-minute cancellations.
3. Optimal Seat Use: They ensure no seat goes empty due to cancellations.
4. Flexibility: They provide flexibility to sell more tickets and satisfy passengers.
5. Data Collection: They help understand route demands for better planning.

article_image3

Benefits of Waitlisting

Waitlist tickets offer several benefits:

1. Travel Possibility: They offer a chance to travel, even if not immediately.
2. Refunds: Full refunds are issued if tickets aren't confirmed.
3. Time Savings: Passengers avoid repeated ticket checks.
4. Better Planning: Railways can plan services efficiently.
5. Reduced Crowds: Fewer people at stations for repeated ticket checks.

Also Read | Indian Railways to launch new ‘Super App’ for all passenger services

article_image4

Train Cancellations and Waitlists

Waitlisting is key to seat confirmation.

Cancellation: A confirmed ticket cancellation frees a seat.

Upgrade: This seat is first offered to RAC ticket holders.

Waitlist Confirmation: Then, the top waitlist ticket is confirmed.

Charting: This continues until charting; no changes afterward.

Automation: The process is automated.

article_image5

Waitlist Ticket Rules

Key waitlist ticket rules:

No Travel without Confirmation: Waitlist tickets don't allow travel.
Refunds: Unconfirmed tickets are fully refunded.
RAC: Waitlist can upgrade to RAC (sitting accommodation).
Check Status: Passengers should monitor ticket status.
Charting: No changes after charting.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership vkp

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel two years ago shk

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

BJP will identify, remove every infiltrator from India: HM Amit Shah's big statement (WATCH) shk

BJP will identify, remove every infiltrator from India: HM Amit Shah's big statement (WATCH)

Suspended Kerala IAS officer Prasanth denies violating rules dmn

“First suspension of my life”: Suspended Kerala IAS officer Prasanth denies violating rules

Karnataka Congress Zameer Ahmed apologises for Kaalia racist slur against Kumaraswamy vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka Congress' Zameer Ahmed apologises for 'Kaalia' racist slur against Kumaraswamy

Recent Stories

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka ATG

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership vkp

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel two years ago shk

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Bollywood's 5 most iconic interfaith marriages NTI

Kareena-Saif to Shah Rukh-Gauri: Bollywood’s 5 most iconic interfaith marriages

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja NTI

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon