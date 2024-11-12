Why do waitlisted tickets exist? The Indian Railways’ ticketing secret revealed

Millions travel daily on Indian Railways. Especially during festivals and holidays, train tickets become scarce. In such situations, the railway offers waitlist tickets. But you can't board the train with them. So why does the railway issue them?

Understanding Waitlist Tickets

Millions travel daily on Indian Railways. Especially during festivals and holidays, train tickets become scarce. In such situations, the railway offers waitlist tickets. But you can't board the train with them. So why does the railway issue them? A waitlist ticket is issued when train seats are full. If a confirmed passenger cancels, a waitlisted passenger might get the seat. Waitlist tickets have a queue number indicating your position. This number changes as confirmed tickets are canceled. Also read | Indian Railways’ 5 senior citizen benefits you should know

Reasons for Waitlist Tickets

Here's why Indian Railways issue waitlist tickets for several reasons: 1. Passenger Convenience: They allow travel planning even without immediate seat availability.

2. Revenue Increase: They maximize revenue, preventing losses from last-minute cancellations.

3. Optimal Seat Use: They ensure no seat goes empty due to cancellations.

4. Flexibility: They provide flexibility to sell more tickets and satisfy passengers.

5. Data Collection: They help understand route demands for better planning.

Benefits of Waitlisting

Waitlist tickets offer several benefits: 1. Travel Possibility: They offer a chance to travel, even if not immediately.

2. Refunds: Full refunds are issued if tickets aren't confirmed.

3. Time Savings: Passengers avoid repeated ticket checks.

4. Better Planning: Railways can plan services efficiently.

5. Reduced Crowds: Fewer people at stations for repeated ticket checks. Also Read | Indian Railways to launch new ‘Super App’ for all passenger services

Train Cancellations and Waitlists

Waitlisting is key to seat confirmation. Cancellation: A confirmed ticket cancellation frees a seat. Upgrade: This seat is first offered to RAC ticket holders. Waitlist Confirmation: Then, the top waitlist ticket is confirmed. Charting: This continues until charting; no changes afterward. Automation: The process is automated.

Waitlist Ticket Rules

Key waitlist ticket rules: No Travel without Confirmation: Waitlist tickets don't allow travel.

Refunds: Unconfirmed tickets are fully refunded.

RAC: Waitlist can upgrade to RAC (sitting accommodation).

Check Status: Passengers should monitor ticket status.

Charting: No changes after charting.

Latest Videos