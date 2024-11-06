Indian Railways to launch new ‘Super App’ for all passenger services

Indian Railways is set to introduce a new 'Super App' that brings all passenger services into a single platform. Discover the release date and key features of this upcoming app designed to simplify your travel experience.

 

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Indian Railways is Asia's largest transportation network. Millions of passengers travel by train every day. Many people choose train travel over bus travel due to lower ticket prices and comfortable journeys. Indian Railways is introducing several special facilities for the convenience of passengers.

To travel on trains, tickets must be booked in advance. Tickets can be booked by going directly to railway stations or online. IRCTC is used for online ticket booking. Various apps are used to know PNR status and live train status.

It is said that IRCTC will introduce a new app to address these issues. This new app will be released under the name IRCTC Super App, and information is available that all kinds of railway services will be available through this app.

Using different apps for ticket booking, PNR status, and railway-related tracking status is becoming very difficult. To address this issue, Indian Railways will bring a new Super App.

So now ticket booking, PNR status, and train tracking details can be known in a single app. In addition, this app is helpful for ordering food while traveling on the train. From platform tickets to general tickets, everything can be purchased online. This Super App is said to be released by the end of December.

Currently, more than 10 crore people have downloaded and are using the IRCTC Rail Connect app. It is currently the most popular railway app. Apps like Rail Madad, UTS, Satark, TMC-Direction, IRCTC Air, PortRead also provide railway services to the public. The Railways is preparing to provide all these services through a single Super App. This will allow train passengers to get all the information they need in a single app.

