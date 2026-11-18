SBSP leader Arvind Rajbhar questioned Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Yatra, demanding clarity on social justice reports. Simultaneously, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed the SP's political future, as Gorakhpur becomes a key election battleground.

SBSP Arvind Rajbhar Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav Over PDA Rath Yatra

SBSP leader Arvind Rajbhar on Tuesday questioned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur, saying that the PDA family cannot be won over merely through slogans and yatras, but only by ensuring actual representation for the backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits and minorities. He demanded that Akhilesh Yadav clarify his stand on implementing the Rohini Commission report and the Social Justice Committee report.

Arvind Rajbhar also targeted the Samajwadi Party over its changing PDA formula, saying that misleading the public and youth would not help the party secure votes. Making a major statement on Abbas Ansari, he categorically said that the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) would not give a ticket to Abbas Ansari for the 2027 Assembly elections. “He should worry about himself. Dr Arvind Rajbhar is alive to take care of our party,” he said.

He further said that his family had shared relations with Mukhtar Ansari, but Abbas Ansari should not interfere in his party’s decisions. On the possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, he said the picture would become clear in the coming days, while all alliance partners in the NDA remained united and had reached a consensus.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his ongoing 'Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, asserting that the party's political future remains completely in the dark regardless of where it stages protests or processions. Reacting to the SP chief's outreach campaign, Maurya stated that while the opposition party can indulge in daydreams about capturing power in Uttar Pradesh, the ground reality remains entirely against them.

"Whether Akhilesh Yadav holds a yatra in Gorakhpur, Saifai, or Lucknow, the future of the Samajwadi Party was, is, and will remain in the dark. The Samajwadi Party can certainly daydream about coming to power in Uttar Pradesh till 2047, but on the ground, they cannot come to power. Akhilesh Yadav knows this very well," Maurya said.

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on the horizon, Gorakhpur has turned into a high-stakes battleground for both the ruling party and the Opposition. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav is holding a 20-km PDA Rath Yatra (padyatra) in Gorakhpur on November 18, aimed at mobilising supporters across all nine assembly constituencies in the district. As part of the yatra, the SP chief headed toward the Chauri Chaura Martyrs' Memorial to pay tribute to the freedom movement martyrs, signalling the party's aggressive grassroots mobilisation ahead of future electoral battles. A day later, CM Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the BJP's statewide "Jan Chaupal" direct public outreach campaign from Gorakhpur's Town Hall ground on November 19.