Gurmitkal MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur has decided to forgo all government-provided allowances and facilities for the Belagavi winter session, protesting the lack of meaningful development in North and Kalyana Karnataka regions.

MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur Rejects State Perks for Winter Session

Gurmitkal MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur has written to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, stating that he will not accept any accommodation, food or any other allowance provided by the Government during the winter session at Belagavi, and will participate in the session at his own expense. In his letter dated November 18, 2026, Kandakur said the purpose of holding the winter session at Belagavi was to throw light on the problems of North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka, secure appropriate facilities, and protect the regional gathering.

"But the last time the session was held, the subjects discussed were not implemented. The people of this region felt it was like an eyewash. I strongly opposed this in the House," Kandakur said. He recalled that during the last winter session, he had protested by not accepting any accommodation, food or any other allowance from the Government, and had borne the entire expense of the session himself. Kandkur said drought has become a part of life for the people of Kittur, Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka. If the crop sown by a farmer with great difficulty is lost, or if the seed sown by the farmer unnecessarily falls in the land itself and is lost, what else can the farmer do except eat poison? "How can people live in such a situation without green fodder, poverty, unemployment, school, hospital, drinking water?" he asked.

He said the people standing in queues amid problems have become emaciated. Seeing the sight of people carrying the burden of debt, selling their children, and migrating to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, anyone's heart will melt. "I got votes from the people, built a gopura of promises, and became a people's representative. If we cannot fulfil the aspirations of the people, what is the purpose of our being MLAs? This feeling of despair haunts me," he said. Kandkur said if last year's session ends and the next session comes, but there is no benefit to this region, holding a session by spending crores of rupees with no benefit is a waste. "If the session does not bring any benefit, the tax money of the people will be wasted, and the sin will fall on the Government," Kandakur said. Therefore, like last year's winter session, in this session also he will not take anything from the Government, and will arrange personal facilities at his own expense. He requested the Speaker to permit him to participate in the session on these terms.