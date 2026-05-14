Who is Vijay Narayan? All About Tamil Nadu’s New Advocate-General
Senior Advocate Vijay Narayan has been appointed as Tamil Nadu’s new Advocate-General. A highly experienced constitutional lawyer, he has previously held the same post and is known for handling key government and legal matters with expertise.
Appointment of New AG
Senior Advocate Vijay Narayan has been appointed as the Advocate-General of Tamil Nadu. He will serve as the state’s top law officer, representing the government in major legal matters before the Madras High Court and Supreme Court. The appointment follows recent administrative changes in the state government.
Experienced Constitutional Lawyer
Vijay Narayan is a well-known senior advocate with strong expertise in constitutional and government-related cases. He has handled several high-profile matters in his legal career. His deep understanding of public law makes him a significant choice for the Advocate-General post in Tamil Nadu’s legal framework.
Previous Tenure as Advocate-General
This is not his first appointment as Advocate-General. Vijay Narayan has previously served in the same position for Tamil Nadu. His earlier tenure earned him recognition for managing complex legal issues involving the state, strengthening his reputation as an experienced and trusted government counsel.
Role and Expectations Ahead
With his return, Vijay Narayan is expected to play a key role in shaping Tamil Nadu’s legal strategy. He will handle important constitutional cases and advise the government on legal matters. His appointment is seen as a move to strengthen the state’s legal representation during a crucial period.
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