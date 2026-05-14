During his career, Ahmed has worked across multiple administrative roles in Tamil Nadu, including district-level postings and key state departments. He has served in areas related to health systems, development administration, and investment promotion, gaining wide experience in governance and public service delivery.

He has also worked closely with health-related missions and policy frameworks in the state, making him familiar with the challenges of the public healthcare system.

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