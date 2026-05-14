Who Is IAS Daresh Ahmed? All About Tamil Nadu’s New Health Secretary
Dr. Daresh Ahmed, a 2005-batch IAS officer and ex-doctor, is Tamil Nadu’s new Health Secretary. With medical background and LSE training, he is expected to bring a practical, people-first approach to improve the state’s healthcare system.
Who is IAS officer Daresh Ahmed?
The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IAS officer Daresh Ahmed as the new Health and Family Welfare Secretary, marking a key administrative reshuffle in the state bureaucracy. The 2005-batch IAS officer replaces the previous incumbent as part of a broader set of transfers announced by the government.
Doctor-Turned IAS Officer with Strong Academic Background
Daresh Ahmed is a doctor-turned civil servant who joined the Indian Administrative Service in 2005. Born in Kerala’s Manjeri, he initially completed his MBBS before choosing a career in public administration. He later strengthened his expertise in public policy by studying at the London School of Economics, specialising in health policy and planning.
Experience Across Governance and Health Sector
During his career, Ahmed has worked across multiple administrative roles in Tamil Nadu, including district-level postings and key state departments. He has served in areas related to health systems, development administration, and investment promotion, gaining wide experience in governance and public service delivery.
He has also worked closely with health-related missions and policy frameworks in the state, making him familiar with the challenges of the public healthcare system.
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Key Appointment in Tamil Nadu Health Department
According to the latest government order, Daresh Ahmed has been shifted to head the Health and Family Welfare Department. The appointment is seen as significant because the department oversees hospitals, public health programmes, and medical infrastructure across Tamil Nadu.
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