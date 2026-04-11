PM Modi promised ₹3,000/month for women and an end to TMC's 'Jungle Raj' in West Bengal. He touted BJP's manifesto, including UCC. CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of foul play and vowed to oppose the UCC and Delimitation Bill.

As the stage is set for the West Bengal assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a major financial pledge to consolidate the crucial women voters. Addressing political rallies in Purba Bardhaman and Murshidabad, PM Modi said, "Seeing Bengal's growing support for BJP, TMC is in panic and is misleading people with lies. You can be certain that the BJP will shut down their shop of corruption. I have especially come to assure all the sisters and daughters of Bengal that the BJP has announced ₹3,000 per month for women."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi's Poll Promises and Predictions

Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the PM said that the massive turnout at his rally was a "trailer" for the assembly elections result scheduled to be announced on May 4. He also predicted NDA's "huge mandate" in Keralam, adding that the high energy and participation of women at his rallies are clear indicators that the BJP is "steadily moving towards victory" in West Bengal.

"Wherever there is heavy voting and strong participation by women, BJP-NDA has received a massive mandate. In Keralam, the situation is such that both LDF and UDF are not even claiming victory. In Bengal too, BJP is steadily moving towards victory. Your enthusiasm and energy ensure success," said PM Modi.

BJP's Roadmap and Guarantees for West Bengal

Speaking about the party's roadmap for West Bengal, PM Modi said the BJP's manifesto outlines six key guarantees aimed at accelerating development in the state. He added that the BJP is committed to transforming what he termed "fear of TMC's ruthless government into trust".

"The BJP has resolved to take Bengal to new heights of development. Just yesterday, the Bengal BJP released its manifesto. It contains a roadmap to implement the 6 guarantees that I have given you. I congratulate all my fellow workers of Bengal BJP for this splendid manifesto. Modi's guarantee is to transform the fear of the TMC's ruthless government into trust. And how this guarantee will be fulfilled. The entire blueprint is in the BJP's manifesto," he said.

The PM said the BJP's election campaign in Bengal was aimed at ending what he described as TMC's "Jungle Raj" and "Syndicate Raj," promising a rigorous legal crackdown. He also reiterated the BJP's promise of implementing the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission in West Bengal and announced that a BJP-led government would release a "white paper" to provide a comprehensive accounting of alleged corruption under the 15-year TMC regime.

Focus on Farmers and Industries

PM Modi also announced the benefit of Rs 9000 for farmers in West Bengal under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme while highlighting TMC's failure to implement its promise to procure potatoes at the MSP from the farmers. "The deceit of this ruthless TMC government has ruined the potato farmers. They had promised to procure potatoes at the MSP, yet today, the farmers' produce is left to rot. Farmers in Bengal will receive Rs 9,000 under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi --Rs 6,000 from the Centre and Rs 3,000 from the BJP government in Bengal. Potato-based industries, such as chip manufacturing, as well as other agro-industries, will be encouraged. An announcement has also been made to provide an MSP of Rs 31 to paddy farmers in Bengal. Furthermore, the Bengal BJP has announced assistance for jute farmers and jute mills," said PM Modi.

Accusations of Insulting Tribal Society

Further, for the tribal welfare, the Prime Minister said that more than 30,000 houses for tribals have been built under the PM Jan Man Yojana, but none in West Bengal, adding that the central government is spending nearly Rs 25000 crore on the scheme. He further accused the ruling TMC of allegedly insulting the tribal society, citing the protocol lapses in the event attended by President Droupadi Murmu in West Bengal.

"TMC leaves no opportunity to insult the tribal society. President Droupadi Murmu Ji had visited a program of the Santhal community in Bengal some time ago. But TMC neither upheld the dignity of the Constitution, nor respected the tribal society, nor honoured the mothers and sisters of the country. TMC, which insults mothers and sisters, insults the tribal society, and insults the Constitution, needs to be taught a lesson," he said.

UCC, National Security, and Governance Pledges

Reiterating the BJP's stance on governance and national security, PM Modi said the party is resolved to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal. "The security of the nation is paramount to us. The BJP is resolved to implement the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in Bengal and put an end to the politics of appeasement once and for all," he said.

"When the BJP government is formed in Bengal on May 4, there will be large-scale recruitment of women police personnel....the daughters of Bengal will now be safe. Let those in Bengal who shield the corrupt take heed: after May 4th, you will see them fleeing," PM Modi added. The PM alleged that the ruling party has replicated the governance style of the "Left" and failed to bring meaningful change to West Bengal. He further claimed that the TMC, after coming to power on the promise of 'Ma Mati Manush', had failed to deliver and instead mirrored the Left.

"Since independence, the arrogance of everyone who dared to challenge Bengal has been shattered. First, the British; then the Congress; and finally, the Leftists saw their arrogance crumble. Now, the people of Bengal will shatter the arrogance of the TMC," the Prime Minister said.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back at BJP

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a shocking claim against the BJP, accusing the party of filing "two false affidavits to cancel my candidature from Bhabanipur," questioning that, "They could not do it, but imagine if they could do this against me, what all they can do against others."

She criticised the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' and opposed the Uniform Civil Code, stating that the TMC will revoke the bill once in majority. Addressing a gathering in Keshiary ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, CM Banerjee claimed that "free and fair elections are not possible" under the BJP's rule.

"They have spoken about UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the manifesto...I will vehemently oppose this. They are in majority today so they will pass the Bill. When they won't be in majority tomorrow, we will revoke the Bill...Free and fair elections are not possible as long as they remain," she said.

The CM also accused the BJP of attempting to bring the Delimitation Bill to Parliament, amid the ongoing elections in the country, without a debate. She claimed that the party wants to "divide Bengal and conduct NRC." "Elections are going on and in the middle of that, they are bringing Delimitation Bill in Parliament. This was not even debated. The reason behind this is that they want to divide Bengal and conduct NRC here...I reiterate this, BJP will be gone one day very soon."

Furthermore, she reiterated her opposition to the SIR of electoral rolls, calling it "an attempt to bring the BJP to power." "Our fight is with 'Vanish Kumar' (referring to CEC Gyanesh Kumar)...SIR is a huge scam. This is not SIR but an attempt to bring BJP to power. This is a scam to delete names. 90 lakh names have been deleted," she said.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

This comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)