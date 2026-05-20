The Central government is preparing to roll out new rural employment programme called the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, from July 1, 2026.

The new scheme will officially replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, commonly known as MGNREGA, which has been in operation since 2005.

According to sources, as quoted by PTI, the Union Rural Development Ministry informed a Parliamentary Standing Committee that 25 states have already allocated funds for the implementation of the new programme.

Officials said administrative and policy-level preparations for the nationwide rollout are now underway.

Parliamentary panel briefed on rollout

The update was shared during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The committee is headed by Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka.

During the meeting, Rural Development Ministry Secretary Rohit Kansal reportedly briefed members about preparations for the new law.

Sources said major states have already allocated the funds required for the launch of the scheme from July 1.