A visit by a UP Congress leader to BSP chief Mayawati's residence sparked alliance rumours for the 2027 polls. However, Congress leaders clarified the visit was personal to inquire about her health and not about forming an alliance.

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the residence of former Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday, but could not meet her, MP Tanuj Punia said. Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, this visit by the Congress leader has ignited speculation around an alliance between Congress and the BSP. However, Tanuj Punia said that Rajendra Pal Gautam visited Mayawati to inquire about her health, and they are not authorised to decide on the alliance. Currently, Congress is in an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in the INDIA bloc setup.

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'Personal Visit to Inquire About Health'

Congress MP Tanuj Punia told ANI, "Yesterday, we held a meeting of the SC Department at the Congress office... The topic of Mayawati's health also came up during the meeting. As we left the meeting, her residence was just next door. We stopped our car at her residence. Rajendra Pal said that she's a prominent leader of the community and hasn't been seen on TV for several days, so we should inquire about her health. This was a personal visit solely to inquire about her health and well-being. Unfortunately, she didn't have time to meet us."

When asked about alliance speculations, Punia said, "We are not authorised to discuss alliances. Whatever alliance is to be formed, our leader, Rahul Gandhi and National President Kharge, along with Ajay Rai and Avinash Pande, who are leading the state, will decide with whom to form an alliance. We went there in our personal capacities. If she gives me time, I will definitely go and inquire about her well-being."

Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande also maintained that the visit was personal and the party had not directed Rajendra Gautam. "Rajendra Gautam is indeed the chairman of our SC department. But this was his personal matter. It has nothing to do with the Congress Party. He went there personally to inquire about her health... He wasn't directed by the Congress Party to do so," Pande said.

Mayawati's Current Political Stance

Mayawati has not joined any of the NDA or the INDIA camps. In the 2022 polls, the BSP was reduced to just one seat in the Assembly. This time, she is eyeing to secure more seats and help the party make a comeback; however, she has declared ties with no existing alliance in the state. (ANI)