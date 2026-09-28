A head constable was allegedly attacked by a group of seven to eight men in northwest Delhi’s Vijay Vihar.

A head constable was allegedly attacked by a group of seven to eight men in northwest Delhi’s Vijay Vihar. According to the policeman, the incident unfolded after he spotted a few men allegedly creating a ruckus in the area. He said he approached them and asked them to leave before heading back. However, he was allegedly confronted and assaulted by a larger group moments later.

“A few men were creating a ruckus, and I asked them to leave the area. As I was returning, seven to eight men came and started hitting me without any provocation,” the head constable said.

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The policeman alleged that the attackers used a baseball bat during the assault. He sustained multiple injuries, including a wound near his eye that was serious enough to require stitches.

Following the attack, police registered a case and launched an investigation. One person has been arrested, while a few others have been detained for questioning in connection with the alleged assault.

Further investigation is underway.