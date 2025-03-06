West Bengal Weather Update: Temperature drops, cloudy skies an rain expected in THESE districts; CHECK

The intensity of the heat has increased since the beginning of March. However, according to the Meteorological Department, the temperature will drop from Wednesday. Pleasant weather will prevail in the morning and evening.

Mar 6, 2025

The heat intensity has increased since March began, and almost everyone is suffering from the rising temperatures.

Everyone is worried about what will happen in the next 2 months if this is the situation at the beginning of March.


In the meantime, there is news about a major change in the weather. The temperature is going to drop by almost 3 to 4 degrees in the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature will drop from Wednesday. A mild, cool northern wind will bring a feeling of winter in the air.

The weather is pleasant in the morning and evening, with temperatures expected to drop until Thursday.

Until Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Kolkata and the southern districts have dropped slightly below normal. It may drop further today.

Today, the maximum temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 21 degrees Celsius.

Although there is no possibility of rain in South Bengal today, Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North Bengal may experience rain.

Today, along with all the districts of South Bengal, the temperature will drop everywhere in Digha, East Medinipur district. A light northern wind will blow.

Today, the weather in Digha, East Medinipur will be cloudless with clear skies, and no rain is expected.

