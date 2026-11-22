A family's car lost control and struck a shopfront at Mannurkonam in Thiruvananthapuram. Footage shows people, including a mother with an infant, stepping away in time.

A car carrying a family lost control and crashed into a roadside shop near Mannurkonam on the Nedumangad-Vithura road in Thiruvananthapuram district around 2 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

CCTV installed in front of People's Library recorded the moment. People standing near the shop, among them a woman holding an infant, can be seen moving out of the way just before the vehicle struck the storefront.

Reports from Kerala Kaumudi and Mathrubhumi indicate that five people near the shop, including a mother carrying an infant and several children, came away unharmed. The family travelling in the car was also uninjured.

A social media post referred to the driver's mother-in-law sustaining minor injuries and visiting Nedumangad District Hospital, but primary news reports state that both bystanders and occupants escaped without injuries.