West Bengal Weather Update: Rain Forecast Issued Amid Record Breaking Cold? Check
West Bengal Weather Update: Rain is now accompanying winter. The Alipore Weather Office has predicted rain in four districts of the state. However, weather office hasn't yet clarified how long cold spell will last in districts of North, South Bengal
Rain to accompany winter!
This year has seen record-breaking cold. Temperatures are dropping steadily, and West Bengal is experiencing a long cold spell. The Alipore Weather Office has forecast rain in four districts.
Today's temperature in Kolkata
Kolkata's minimum temperature today was 13.1°C, 1.1°C below normal. The max temp will be around 24°C. No major changes are expected until Jan 8. Light morning fog may persist until Sunday.
Rain in the North
On Friday, Darjeeling had the state's lowest temperature at 4.4°C. The weather office predicts heavy rain today and Saturday in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar.
The cold fight
No North Bengal city is second coldest. Five South Bengal cities are competing with temps in the 8°C range. Siuri is at 8°C, Berhampore 8.4°C, Uluberia 8.6°C, and Kalyani 8.9°C.
North Bengal lags in cold
On Friday, the temperature in Raiganj dropped to 9.5°C. Additionally, Kalimpong was at 10°C, Cooch Behar at 10.1°C, Jalpaiguri at 10.2°C, and Alipurduar dropped to 11°C.
Battle for the lowest temperature spot
South Bengal temps: Krishnanagar 9.2°C, Barrackpore 9.6°C, Bardhaman 10°C, Bankura 10.7°C. Dum Dum's minimum was 12°C, while Salt Lake didn't drop below 13.5°C.
