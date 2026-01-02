- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After a super cold end to the year, temps in state are starting to climb thanks to a western disturbance. But this break is just for a bit, cause the weather office says the mercury might drop again after January 5th
Image Credit : X
Kolkata Weather
The weather has changed over the last 10 days. Everyone was hit by the bone-chilling cold. The state saw a long winter spell this year. But the weather changed with the new year.
Image Credit : ANI
Western Districts
The biting cold was intense in the last days of the year. Western districts rivaled the north's chill. Bankura was almost as cold as Darjeeling (4°C), with Sriniketan at 6.5°C.
Image Credit : ANI
South Bengal
A western disturbance is blocking the north winds. Southerly winds will blow in South Bengal, raising temps today. The minimum will rise by 2 degrees. The change is felt everywhere.
Image Credit : AI Generated
Post 5th Jan
The temperature will change after Jan 5th. The mercury may drop from Sunday night. A new cold belt could form across West Bengal from Jan 5th to Jan 12th, hitting 6 districts.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
New Year's Day
The weather department says the weather's mood changed on New Year's Day. Temps started rising. Today's minimum will rise. In Kolkata, the min will be 13°C and max 23°C.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Early January Weather
South Bengal is seeing a winter like this after many years. Though temps were below normal, things are changing. In early January, the temperature will be around 14-16°C.
