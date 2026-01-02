The Chennai Meteorological Department attributed the rainfall to two active low-level atmospheric circulations, one over the Lakshadweep–Kumari Sea region and another over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Chennai may see partly cloudy skies, early morning fog and light rain in a few areas. Dry weather is likely from January 4 to 6, after which rainfall may return to parts of the state on January 7. Pradeep John also noted that Tenkasi, which already saw excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon, is likely to remain rain-prone through 2026.