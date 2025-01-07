West Bengal weather update: Dense fog lowers visibility in Kolkata, South Bengal; rain expected in Darjeeling

Dense fog engulfs West Bengal, with fluctuating temperatures expected in the coming days. North Bengal may experience rain and snowfall, while South Bengal will see increased fog intensity.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 9:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

Fog prevails across the state on Tuesday. Dense fog warnings issued due to temperature variations and water vapor presence in North and South Bengal. Significant temperature changes are expected within the next 4-5 days. Temperatures may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the first two days.

article_image2

Temperatures may drop again on Wednesday. Within the next 2-3 days, temperatures could decrease by a further 4 degrees Celsius. Rain and snowfall due to westerly winds. Darjeeling in North Bengal is likely to experience rain and snow on Tuesday.

article_image3

Foggy morning and partly cloudy afternoon expected. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 23 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. Many districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are also engulfed in fog. Fog intensity will increase in North and South 24 Parganas, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia in two days.

article_image4

Visibility may reach 50 meters in some places due to this. Dense fog has spread in the rest of the district. Temperatures will rise from today. While it will normalize later, there is no possibility of extreme or biting cold at the moment. The weather will remain dry from Wednesday, with no chance of rain. More fog will occur in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Malda districts.

