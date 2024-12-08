West Bengal Weather: Rain alert in South Bengal from Monday; mercury drops in Bengal

When will winter arrive? This is the question on everyone's mind in West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for South Bengal, further delaying the onset of winter. Will winter follow the rain? Find out the latest updates.

Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast starting Monday for South Bengal. Which districts will experience rain? Here's the complete weather report.

The Meteorological Department indicates a western disturbance will obstruct the arrival of winter in the new week. Temperatures may drop by 2-3 degrees until Monday.

However, temperatures are expected to rise thereafter. The forecast predicts a rise in temperatures in South Bengal in the coming days, delaying the arrival of winter.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be no rain in South Bengal today. The weather will remain dry everywhere.

However, storms and rain are expected from tomorrow. Starting Monday, parts of West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad in South Bengal may experience scattered rainfall. No heavy rainfall is expected, only light showers.

Temperatures have dropped considerably in South Bengal in the past few days. Yesterday, the minimum temperature in several districts of South Bengal was near 15 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department predicts the onset of full-fledged winter in Bengal after December 15.

There is also a possibility of rain in North Bengal in the new week. The hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong may experience rainfall.

Light rain may also occur in Uttar Dinajpur and Malda until Tuesday. North Bengal has experienced a sharp drop in temperature.

The minimum temperature in the districts of North Bengal may decrease by another 2-3 degrees in the next 5 days.

