The RSS held its annual Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur, with Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat performing Shastra Puja. Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were among the guests in attendance.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday held its annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur as part of the concluding year of its centenary celebrations. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat performed Shastra Puja and offered floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Hedgewar at Reshimbagh ground as part of the celebrations. Bhagwat is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the event.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, representing western India, are among the guests. Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, has been invited as the chief guest. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior RSS functionaries also attended the event.

RSS: History, Mission and Contributions

The RSS was founded in Nagpur by its first Sarsanghchalak, Keshav Hedgewar, on the occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925. The organisation has marked the festival every year since its establishment.

RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India's national glory, rooted in Dharma. A core emphasis of the Sangh is on patriotism and national character formation. It seeks to instil devotion to the motherland, discipline, self-restraint, courage, and heroism. The Sangh's ultimate goal is the "Sarvangeena Unnati" (all-round development) of India, to which every Swayamsevak dedicates himself.

Over the past century, RSS has played a significant role in education, health, social welfare, and disaster relief. RSS volunteers have actively participated in relief and rehabilitation efforts during natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and cyclones. In addition, various affiliated organisations of the RSS have contributed to empowering youth, women, and farmers, promoting public participation, and strengthening local communities. (ANI)