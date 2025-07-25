Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall forecast in THESE places
A vortex in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several districts of South Bengal today. Heavy downpours are likely in Purulia, Bankura, West Medinipur, Jhargram, and other districts
The influence of the low-pressure system is increasing. Scattered showers are ongoing since dawn. Rain is occurring in Kolkata city as well as in various districts. Rainfall has been ongoing since morning. According to the Meteorological Department, a vortex has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, several districts may experience heavy rainfall. Check out today's weather update.
Sources say the sky will be mostly cloudy today. Low-pressure rain will occur in South Bengal. There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall today. Heavy rain may occur in Purulia, Bankura, West Medinipur, and Jhargram. Overall, the people of the district are in discomfort again. Everyone had gotten some relief from the cessation of rain in the last few days. Now the rainfall will start again.
Heavy rain will occur in several districts of South Bengal today. There is a possibility of heavy rain in East and West Burdwan, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata. Moderate to heavy rain will occur in all districts. Today, the maximum temperature in Kolkata will be 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees.
Rain will also occur on Saturday and Sunday, i.e., the weekend. There is a possibility of heavy rain on Saturday. Rain will occur in West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, and Birbhum.
Heavy rain is also expected on Sunday. Scattered showers will occur in East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts. Rainfall will further increase in Birbhum and Murshidabad from Monday. Meanwhile, rain has started since Thursday. Scattered showers have occurred in some districts. The amount of rain will increase from today, Friday. Since morning, various districts...
Similarly, heavy rain will also occur in North Bengal over the weekend. Scattered showers will occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar on Saturday and Sunday. There is a high chance of heavy rain. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in all districts of North Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.
