Image Credit : Getty

Alipore Meteorological Department reports a deep depression over southeast Pakistan, moving west-southwest towards the northeast Arabian Sea. It's expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 12 hours. This will increase thunderstorms and rain in South Bengal from Wednesday, especially in 8 districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast for all South Bengal districts on Thursday and Friday. No heavy rain is expected in these districts for now.