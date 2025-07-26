5 6

Very heavy rainfall is expected in Bankura and West Medinipur. Orange alerts are in effect for Purulia, Jhargram, East Medinipur, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas. Yellow alerts are in place for all other districts. Rain is also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar in North Bengal, with a high likelihood of heavy downpours. Thunderstorms and rain are likely in North Bengal districts on Monday and Tuesday.