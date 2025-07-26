Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Orange alert issued for THESE districts; Check
Heavy rainfall started Thursday in West Bengal due to a deep depression. Expect heavy to very heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday. Orange and yellow alerts issued for several districts
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Rain started Thursday night and increased on Friday. The Meteorological Department predicts even heavier rainfall on Saturday, both in Kolkata and various districts. A deep depression has formed over Bengal, and heavy rain may flood several districts. Here's today's weather update.
26
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted throughout Saturday. Some districts may receive over 20 centimeters of rain. This low-pressure system is expected to persist until Wednesday.
36
The Alipore Meteorological Department reports a deep depression over the North Bay of Bengal. This has caused rainfall in Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal since Thursday night, continuing throughout Friday. Rain is expected to intensify on Saturday.
46
The system may intensify into a deep depression and move towards the coast. It's projected to track towards the Bengal and Odisha coasts and then towards Jharkhand.
56
Very heavy rainfall is expected in Bankura and West Medinipur. Orange alerts are in effect for Purulia, Jhargram, East Medinipur, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas. Yellow alerts are in place for all other districts. Rain is also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar in North Bengal, with a high likelihood of heavy downpours. Thunderstorms and rain are likely in North Bengal districts on Monday and Tuesday.
66
Kolkata's maximum temperature today will be 30°C, and the minimum will be 28°C. Heavy rain is also expected on Sunday. Scattered showers are predicted for East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts. Rainfall will increase in Birbhum and Murshidabad from Monday, with gusty winds reaching 40-45 km/h.
Related Stories