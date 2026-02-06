- Home
How did government employees win the 10-year-long DA case? See the case timeline in pictures
DA case Timeline: After a 10-year legal battle, state government employees have finally won. The Supreme Court has ordered the state to pay the pending DA. See the journey of the state government employees' fight.
DA Case
State government employees finally won. For 10 years, they fought a legal battle for Dearness Allowance, starting from the SAT to the Supreme Court. See the long legal journey.
Legal battle started in 2026
In 2026, employees filed a case at SAT for DA at par with the center. They won, with the verdict in their favor.
Case in Calcutta High Court
The state challenged the SAT verdict in Calcutta High Court in 2018. The court ruled DA is a legal right. On May 20, 2022, it ordered payment of arrears at the central rate.
State in the Supreme Court
The state challenged the High Court's verdict in the Supreme Court. From 2022-2026, hearings were delayed. On May 16, 2025, the SC ordered 25% of arrears paid in 6 weeks.
Waiting after the hearing
Sep 8, 2025: The Supreme Court reserved its judgment after the hearing. After 4 anxious months, the final verdict in the DA case was announced on February 5, 2026.
