TMC leader Shashi Panja alleged irregularities at counting centres, claiming election papers were discarded. This comes after VVPAT slips were found, which the EC clarified were from a mock poll and initiated an enquiry into the matter.

TMC leader and candidate from the Shyampukur constituency, Shashi Panja, on Monday alleged irregularities in the handling of election-related papers. She claimed that documents used for tracking the counting process were being discarded and questioned the conduct at the counting centres. Speaking to ANI, Panja said, "We bring in all papers on which we keep a track of counting. This is all the work of the Election Commission. Everything is being thrown away. Have we come here to clash? Have we come here with bullets and ammunition and pistols?"

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

EC Responds to VVPAT Controversy

This comes after VVPAT slips allegedly from booth number 29 of Noapara Assembly were found discarded in Subhashnagar of Ichapur Nilganj Panchayat of Madhyamgram Assembly, a day before the vote counting was scheduled in the state. CPIM candidate from the seat, Gargi Chatterjee, and the Police reached the spot. Meanwhile, the Election Commission said, "Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown are related to a mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on the day of voting. Further, a detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and necessary action."

BJP Confident of Victory

Further, BJP candidate from Shyampukur constituency, Purnima Chakraborty, expressed confidence of victory, claiming that the "Lotus will bloom in Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and asserting that the party would form the government in the state. "With the blessings of the people of Bengal, Lotus is going to bloom in Bengal under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. BJP is going to form the Govt here. Shyampukur is going to be freed from an anti-woman Minister," Chakraborty told ANI. On repolling in Falta on 21st May, she said, "They made all attempts at vote theft. But we thank the EC for the role it played this time. This is the first election in Bengal where no murder, kidnapping or rape happened, where houses were not vandalised, where people were not harassed, where farms were not set ablaze...Be assured, people of Bengal will take their rights this time and 'chor TMC' will be shown its place..."

Vote Counting Process

The counting of votes in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will begin at 8:00 am today. The process will commence with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am. Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal. (ANI)