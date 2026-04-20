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West Bengal Election 2026: 309 Crorepati Candidates in Phase 1—Which Party Tops the Rich List?
The first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls is on April 23. Candidates for 152 seats have already filed their papers. Now, West Bengal Election Watch has analysed their nominations and released a list of the richest candidates in the fray.
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First phase of voting on April 23
West Bengal is gearing up for the first phase of assembly polls on April 23. West Bengal Election Watch analysed the nominations filed by candidates across 152 constituencies to reveal these details.
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Who's contesting in phase one?
A total of 1475 candidates are fighting for 152 seats. This includes 1308 male and 167 female candidates from over 70 political parties. There are also 466 independent candidates in the mix.
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So many crorepatis in the race!
Out of 1308 candidates analysed in the first phase, a whopping 309 are declared crorepatis. This means nearly one in every four candidates is a millionaire.
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How the parties stack up on wealth
A breakdown shows Trinamool has the highest percentage of crorepati candidates at 72% (106 candidates). BJP follows with 47% (71 candidates), Congress with 33% (50 candidates), and CPI(M) with 24% (24 candidates).
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The average wealth of candidates
When it comes to average assets, Trinamool's 148 candidates are the richest, with an average of ₹5.70 crore. BJP's 152 candidates average ₹2.57 crore, while Congress's 151 candidates average ₹2.06 crore. CPI(M)'s 98 candidates have an average wealth of ₹92.42 lakh.
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Meet the richest candidate of all
Trinamool Congress's Jangipur candidate, Zakir Hossain, is the wealthiest candidate in the first phase. He has declared total assets worth a massive ₹133.52 crore.
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TMC bags the top 3 rich spots
The top three spots on the rich list are all held by Trinamool candidates. After Zakir Hossain, Goutam Misra from Bankura is second with assets of ₹105.75 crore. Kabi Datta from Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman is third with ₹72.74 crore.
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Candidates with the lowest assets
On the other end of the spectrum, Rubia Begum of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party from Durgapur Purba has the lowest declared assets at just ₹500. SUCI's Medinipur candidate, Sushrita Soren, is next with assets worth ₹700.
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