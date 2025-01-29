West Bengal DA Hike UPDATE: Government employees anticipate 6% hike; Check details HERE

Rumors of a DA increase for government employees have been circulating for a while. However, no actual increase in dearness allowance has been implemented. Now, there's news that state government employees might receive a 6% DA hike. When will the announcement be made?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

The central government has been increasing DA for its employees in several phases. Following suit, many state governments have also increased DA for their employees

article_image2

However, government employees are still not satisfied. They are demanding a new pay commission. Like central government employees, West Bengal government employees are uniting over demands for a DA increase, arrears, and other benefits

article_image3

But Mamata Banerjee's government hasn't made any new announcements regarding a DA increase. Last year, she announced DA for government employees in December. But this time, the government remains silent on the matter

article_image4

So, when will the DA for government employees be increased? This question is circulating throughout the state

article_image5

Recent reports suggest that good news is on the horizon for state government employees. Rumors of a DA announcement for government employees have been circulating since December 25th

article_image6

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may announce the dearness allowance for her state's government employees in 2025

article_image7

Sources suggest a potential 6% dearness allowance increase for state government employees. In that case, the DA for government employees might increase after the state budget. State government employees will breathe a sigh of relief in the new month

article_image8

Continuous dissatisfaction with Bengal's dearness allowance is nothing new. Employees have had to repeatedly resort to protests, demonstrations, and strikes. Therefore, everyone is now eagerly waiting for the government to announce a DA increase

article_image9

Although there are whispers about the matter, the Chief Minister hasn't given any indication yet. So, everyone is counting the days until the DA announcement

