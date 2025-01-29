West Bengal DA Hike UPDATE: Government employees anticipate 6% hike; Check details HERE

Rumors of a DA increase for government employees have been circulating for a while. However, no actual increase in dearness allowance has been implemented. Now, there's news that state government employees might receive a 6% DA hike. When will the announcement be made?

The central government has been increasing DA for its employees in several phases. Following suit, many state governments have also increased DA for their employees

However, government employees are still not satisfied. They are demanding a new pay commission. Like central government employees, West Bengal government employees are uniting over demands for a DA increase, arrears, and other benefits

But Mamata Banerjee's government hasn't made any new announcements regarding a DA increase. Last year, she announced DA for government employees in December. But this time, the government remains silent on the matter

So, when will the DA for government employees be increased? This question is circulating throughout the state

Recent reports suggest that good news is on the horizon for state government employees. Rumors of a DA announcement for government employees have been circulating since December 25th

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may announce the dearness allowance for her state's government employees in 2025

Sources suggest a potential 6% dearness allowance increase for state government employees. In that case, the DA for government employees might increase after the state budget. State government employees will breathe a sigh of relief in the new month

Continuous dissatisfaction with Bengal's dearness allowance is nothing new. Employees have had to repeatedly resort to protests, demonstrations, and strikes. Therefore, everyone is now eagerly waiting for the government to announce a DA increase

Although there are whispers about the matter, the Chief Minister hasn't given any indication yet. So, everyone is counting the days until the DA announcement

