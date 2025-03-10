West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing?

Read Full Article

DA Hike: State government employees' salary is likely to increase! Will Mamata increase the salary after the Supreme Court hearing?

The DA case is ongoing in the Supreme Court. The hearing is on March 25th. Meanwhile, DA increased 4%

Earlier, the state government gave 14% DA. Now, after announcing 4% more, employees are getting 18% DA

It is expected that the Supreme Court hearing may largely favor the state employees. There is a huge difference between the DA of the central government and Mamata's government

It is time to form the Seventh Pay Commission. Salaries may increase significantly. The last pay commission was in 2015, so a pay commission should be formed in 2025

The state government has not yet made any announcement regarding the pay commission. Elections are ahead, Mamata Banerjee can bring a smile to the faces of employees

