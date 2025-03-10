West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing?

DA Hike: State government employees' salary is likely to increase! Will Mamata increase the salary after the Supreme Court hearing?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

The DA case is ongoing in the Supreme Court. The hearing is on March 25th. Meanwhile, DA increased 4%

budget 2025
article_image2

Earlier, the state government gave 14% DA. Now, after announcing 4% more, employees are getting 18% DA 


article_image3

It is expected that the Supreme Court hearing may largely favor the state employees. There is a huge difference between the DA of the central government and Mamata's government

article_image4

It is time to form the Seventh Pay Commission. Salaries may increase significantly. The last pay commission was in 2015, so a pay commission should be formed in 2025

article_image5

The state government has not yet made any announcement regarding the pay commission. Elections are ahead, Mamata Banerjee can bring a smile to the faces of employees

